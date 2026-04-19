Ethan Kohler headshot

Ethan Kohler News: Plays 90 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Kohler generated one tackle (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Columbus Crew.

Kohler suffered a minor injury mid week in the US Open cup match, good thing the injury wasn't too serious and was able to start against Columbus. He's appeared in three matches for New England, starting twice while recording six clearances and four tackles.

Ethan Kohler
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now