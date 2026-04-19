Ethan Kohler News: Plays 90 minutes
Kohler generated one tackle (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Columbus Crew.
Kohler suffered a minor injury mid week in the US Open cup match, good thing the injury wasn't too serious and was able to start against Columbus. He's appeared in three matches for New England, starting twice while recording six clearances and four tackles.
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