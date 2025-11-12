Mbappe has been cautious this season with discomfort in his thigh since he doesn't want to spend months on the sidelines as he did last season. The younger brother of Kylian returned in September and played several games off bench before feeling some discomfort in his thigh and choosing to rest and recover for one month instead of risking a setback and be sidelined for many months. Mbappe is expected to return against Paris FC on Nov. 23 and will likely see a decent amount of minutes in the midfield of the Dogues if he can remain fit moving forward.