Mbappe picked up another thigh injury in training ahead of Sunday's clash against Lyon and is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to reports. The younger brother of Kylian has struggled to stay healthy since joining the Dogues and now faces another extended spell on the sidelines as he works his way back. It's a tough blow for the squad, as he's been a regular starter when available, and his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Marius Broholm or Ngal'ayel Mukau likely in line for increased minutes in the frontline.