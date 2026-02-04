Mbappe picked up a new thigh injury in training last week and will be forced to spend additional time on the sidelines, as he is expected to need at least two months to recover from the issue after undergoing scans. The setback further complicates his difficult start with the Dogues, as he has struggled to stay fit for any sustained period, which has limited his overall impact. His absence should open the door for Marius Broholm or newcomers Gaetan Perrin and Noah Edjouma to see increased opportunities.