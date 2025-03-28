Fantasy Soccer
Ethan Mbappe headshot

Ethan Mbappe Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Mbappe (knee) remains out for the derby against Lens on Sunday, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in the press conference, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Mbappe is still dealing with a knee injury and will not feature in Sunday's derby. He will likely be reassessed next week, as his return timeline remains unclear. That said, he has primarily been a bench option, and his absence will not lead to any changes in the starting squad.

Ethan Mbappe
Lille
