Ethan Mbappe Injury: Remains out Sunday

Mbappe (knee) remains out for the derby against Lens on Sunday, coach Bruno Genesio confirmed in the press conference, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Mbappe is still dealing with a knee injury and will not feature in Sunday's derby. He will likely be reassessed next week, as his return timeline remains unclear. That said, he has primarily been a bench option, and his absence will not lead to any changes in the starting squad.