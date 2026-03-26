Ethan Mbappe Injury: Returns to team training

Mbappe (thigh) rejoined team training during the international break and is targeting an April return, the club posted.

Mbappe has been sidelined since late January with a thigh injury, raising fears he could miss the remainder of the season, but his return to team sessions is a major boost for the Dogues. The attacking midfielder was a regular starter when healthy, and the LOSC will look to ease him back carefully given a lengthy injury history that has hampered him throughout his time at the club. Expect the medical staff to manage his workload closely to avoid any setbacks as Lille push for a Champions League spot down the stretch.