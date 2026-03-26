Ethan Mbappe headshot

Ethan Mbappe Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mbappe (thigh) rejoined team training during the international break and is targeting an April return, the club posted.

Mbappe has been sidelined since late January with a thigh injury, raising fears he could miss the remainder of the season, but his return to team sessions is a major boost for the Dogues. The attacking midfielder was a regular starter when healthy, and the LOSC will look to ease him back carefully given a lengthy injury history that has hampered him throughout his time at the club. Expect the medical staff to manage his workload closely to avoid any setbacks as Lille push for a Champions League spot down the stretch.

Ethan Mbappe
Lille
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