Ethan Mbappe Injury: Should be fit Wednesday

Mbappe missed the club's match Saturday but is likely to face Dortmund on Wednesday, according to manager Bruno Genesio, per Raphael Marcant of Le Petit Lillois. "He played a half-time at the Parc des Princes and 70 minutes in Dortmund. He had a normal reaction to his knee. We preserved it during tonight's game (Saturday). Normally, everything should be back in order for Wednesday. So nothing serious."

Mbappe missed out Saturday after he felt some knee pain following the first leg of their UCL tilt against Dortmund. However, it appears he has already recovered after one match, with the midfielder expected to be fit Wednesday. This would be big for the club, as he did start in the first leg of their bout with Dortmund.