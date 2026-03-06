Ethan Mbappe Injury: Starts rehab on grass

Mbappe (thigh) was spotted on grass Friday working on his rehabilitation, the club posted.

Mbappe has kicked off his rehab from a thigh injury and was spotted getting in individual work on the grass Friday, a positive step forward. The younger brother of Kylian should be back in the mix sometime in April if everything stays on track. Until then, Gaetan Perrin is expected to take on a bigger role in the front line for the Dogues.