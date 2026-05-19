Ethan Mbappe News: Comes off bench on Sunday
Mbappe generated four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to AJ Auxerre.
Mbappe replaced Nabil Bentaleb at halftime and went on to record the joint most crosses in the game. He created three chances and also made a clearance, a tackle, and an interception. Mbappe featured in 18 games this campaign, starting only four times and contributing three goals and one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now