Ethan Mbappe News: Comes off bench on Sunday

Mbappe generated four crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to AJ Auxerre.

Mbappe replaced Nabil Bentaleb at halftime and went on to record the joint most crosses in the game. He created three chances and also made a clearance, a tackle, and an interception. Mbappe featured in 18 games this campaign, starting only four times and contributing three goals and one assist.