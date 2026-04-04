Ethan Mbappe News: Makes squad for derby

Mbappe (thigh) was included in the matchday squad for Saturday's derby against Lens after training fully this week, the club posted.

Mbappe has been sidelined since late January with a thigh injury, making his return to the squad a significant milestone for Lille heading into one of the biggest fixtures of their season. The attacking midfielder will not be thrown straight into the starting lineup after such a lengthy absence, with the staff expected to ease him back through cameos off the bench before pushing for a more prominent role. Getting him available for a derby against Lens is a timely boost for coach Bruno Genesio's side as they push hard for a Champions League spot in the final stretch of the campaign.