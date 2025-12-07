Mbappe struck the only goal inside the first 10 minutes, cushioning Nabil Bentaleb's amazing long pass with a superb first touch before side-footing into the unguarded net after Geronimo Rulli's misjudged advance. It was his third Ligue 1 goal of the season and continued a run of direct goal contributions since returning from injury, since he contributed two goals in his last two outings. The younger brother of Kylian remained Lille's main outlet on the right, also delivering the free kick that Olivier Giroud flicked goalward and forced a clearance off the line from Leonardo Balerdi. Mbappe is expected to keep a decent role moving forward for the Dogues if he can keep himself fit.