Ethan Nwaneri News: Available for Wednesday

Nwaneri was forced off late in Saturday's game due to cramping. However, he is doing fine and will be available for Wednesday's clash against Nottingham Forest. The young winger has been in good form, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his last four games across all competitions.