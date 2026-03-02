Ethan Nwaneri News: Delivers assist for winner
Nwaneri assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Lyon.
Nwaneri came on just past the hour mark and instantly injected pace and verticality down Marseille's right flank. His biggest impact arrived in stoppage time when he teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game winner on a ruthless counterattack. He also put in the defensive work, tracking back and helping Marseille handle transitions as Lyon tried to sit on their lead. That said, the former Gunner seems to be lower in the pecking order under new coach Habib Beye and will need to keep bringing that edge and intensity if he wants to earn a starting spot.
