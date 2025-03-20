Ethan Nwaneri News: Falls back to bench

Nwaneri only appeared off the bench for 11 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Nwaneri looks to have seen the end of his starting days for the time being, as he has only played a total of 11 minutes in their last two contests after starting in seven of their past eight games. This comes after the return of Gabriel Martinelli from injury, as he will likely work back into his starting role as Arsenal make a late push to end the season, with numerous other attackers returning soon and taking even more minutes. Nwaneri should still see time but in a much more limited role, with most of his time coming from off the bench in the future.