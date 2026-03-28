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Ethan Nwaneri News: Forced off in U21 qualifier

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Nwaneri was forced off in the 53rd minute of England U21's 1-1 draw against Andorra U21 in a UEFA Euro U21 2027 qualifier on Friday night after feeling muscle discomfort, though the injury is believed to be minor, according to Massilia Zone

The 19-year-old, who had started on the left wing, appeared to pick up the injury without any contact, hurting himself while accelerating to keep the ball from going out. The timing could not be worse for the Arsenal loanee, who had scored for Marseille against Lille last Sunday after replacing the injured Mason Greenwood in the 18th minute. With Greenwood now suspended for the upcoming clash against Monaco on April 5, Nwaneri had been expected to step into the starting lineup. His fitness will be closely monitored in the coming days. The good news is that the injury is initially considered minor, which boosts his chances of being available for the Monaco clash. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding his availability.

Ethan Nwaneri
Marseille
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