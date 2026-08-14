Ethan Nwaneri News: Future tied to playing time

Nwaneri's future at Arsenal will depend on whether the club can guarantee him regular playing time, according to coach Mikel Arteta, per Simon Collings. "I want him to be at the club. But in the medium, long term, what is best for the player as well. And Ethan needs to play football. And if he stays here, it is because we can guarantee him that he can have those minutes. Otherwise it is something that is not good for anybody, I think"

Nwaneri spent time on loan at Marseille from January through the end of last season, playing 322 minutes across 9 appearances, including just 3 starts, contributing two goals and one assist. That limited role underscores the concern behind manager Mikel Arteta's comments, and his situation leaves the door open to a potential departure this summer if Arsenal can't offer him consistent minutes. Nwaneri is expected to have his future clarified as the transfer window progresses.