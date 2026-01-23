Nwaneri has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and joins Olympique Marseille on loan to gain additional playing time in Ligue 1. Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history at 15 years and 181 days in September 2022 and has since made 43 senior appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, including 26 in the Premier League and seven in the Champions League. Nwaneri has scored for Arsenal in both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League and is an England Under-21 international after representing England at every youth level from Under-16. In Marseille, he will be expected to secure a decent role given his talent to play as a number 10 and create in the final third, something that OM lacked this season despite scoring a lot of goals.