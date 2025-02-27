Ethan Nwaneri News: Out with cramps again

Nwaneri was forced off in the 77th minute due to cramps in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest, coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in a press conference. "He was cramping from minute 45, so we stretched him as much as we possibly could, but we cannot lose the player, and he was really fatigued."

Nwaneri has seen extended playing time over the past month due to multiple injuries in Arsenal's attack. He was forced off in the last two games with cramps and the medical staff is closely monitoring his workload to ensure he remains available until other players return from injury.