Nwaneri scored in the 13rd minute on his Marseille debut, curling a finish into the bottom corner after collecting the ball in midfield and driving forward through half of the pitch. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg provided the assist, finding him early as Marseille broke Lens' midfield shape, with the Danish midfielder playing a key role in the move. The goal gave Marseille a two-goal lead and complete control of the match flow. Nwaneri is expected to secure a starting role in OM's frontline and could take some set pieces depending on the match context and the players on the pitch.