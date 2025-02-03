Ethan Nwaneri News: Scores from bench

Nwaneri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Manchester City.

Nwaneri earned a goal late into Sunday's match, as he would only appear in the 84th minute as a substitute. He would find the net in the 93rd minute of extra time, adding the final dagger to the humiliating win. He has now scored in consecutive games, as he bagged a goal in UCL play against Girona on Wednesday.