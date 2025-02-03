Fantasy Soccer
Ethan Nwaneri headshot

Ethan Nwaneri News: Scores from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Nwaneri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Manchester City.

Nwaneri earned a goal late into Sunday's match, as he would only appear in the 84th minute as a substitute. He would find the net in the 93rd minute of extra time, adding the final dagger to the humiliating win. He has now scored in consecutive games, as he bagged a goal in UCL play against Girona on Wednesday.

Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
More Stats & News
