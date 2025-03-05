Ethan Nwaneri News: Scores goal in large victory

Nwaneri scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 7-1 win versus PSV Eindhoven.

Nwaneri started for the fourth straight match and the second time in the Champions League on Tuesday. The young forward scored his second career goal in the queen competition and set a season-high with four shots. He completed just six passes, highlighting his efficiency against PSV. He will look to contribute again in the second leg on Wednesday.