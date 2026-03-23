Ethan Nwaneri News: Scores opener in loss

Nwaneri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lille.

Nwaneri fired Marseille in front in the 43rd minute, finishing from the middle of the box off Igor Paixao's assist. The goal capped a strong first half where he consistently put Lille's back line under pressure with his movement and aggressive runs into space after coming on early for Mason Greenwood (thigh) due to injury. He was later taken off as Marseille tried to see the game out, though the momentum flipped late, and he could be in line for a bigger role on the right wing if Greenwood's injury turns out to be serious.