Following last season's breakout campaign of nine goals and two assists in 37 matches (15 starts), Nwaneri has taken on a smaller role for Arsenal this season. He's been an unused substitute in seven games while starting only three matches across all competitions, with one coming in the Champions League and two in the FA Cup. The 18-year-old Arsenal academy product remains behind Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard in the attacking midfield role and hasn't started on the right wing, with coach Mikel Arteta preferring Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli in that spot. His only goal this season came in his recent FA Cup appearance against Brighton.