Ethan Nwaneri headshot

Ethan Nwaneri News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Nwaneri got an assist in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham Tuesday, playing 66 minutes.

The young winger has burst onto the scene due to injuries, and continued to be productive offensively with an assist on Arsenal's first goal. Nwaneri should be available off the bench Saturday against Everton, a side which has been playing well of late with four draws in a row entering Wednesday's game against Liverpool.

Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
