Ethan Pinnock News: Signs with Coventry City

Pinnock has joined Coventry City from Brentford on a three-year contract, the club announced.

Pinnock's exit from Brentford comes after seven seasons and 216 appearances that included a key role in the club's 2020-21 promotion to the Premier League, but his playing time dropped off sharply in recent seasons, with just eight appearances (four in the league) last term as he fell behind Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, and Kristoffer Ajer in the pecking order. At Coventry, he's set to compete with Bobby Thomas and Aurele Amenda for a starting center-back spot as the newly promoted Sky Blues look to add experience and leadership to their backline.