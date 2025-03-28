Etienne Youte Kinkoue Injury: Questionable against Nantes

Kinkoue (undisclosed) is very questionable for Sunday's clash against Nantes, as he is expected to return to team training on Saturday at best, coach Didier Digard said in a press conference, according to Benoit Donckele for Paris Normandie.

