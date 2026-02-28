Etienne Youte News: Available against PSG

Youte (nose) is back in the match squad for Saturday's clash against PSG, the club posted.

Youte has officially moved past the nasal issue that required surgery and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against PSG. The center-back was mostly a depth piece before the setback, operating as a bench option rather than a regular starter. Now fully cleared, he's expected to slide right back into that same supporting role for the Ciel & Marine moving forward.