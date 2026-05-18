Etienne Youte News: Shines defensively in win

Youte made six clearances, one interception and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.

Youte was a surprise in the lineup for such an important match as his previous start took place in October. But the center-back thrived in this high-pressure scenario and mostly dominated opposing forwards to help his side keeping a precious clean sheet. This season, Youte spent a lot of time injured but even when healthy he was far from being the first choice at the heart of the defense. However, his numbers were great in the four games he started as his team kept a clean sheet in three of them and he averaged six clearances and two blocks.