Ettson Ayon headshot

Ettson Ayon Injury: Out injured in week four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Ayon was not included in FC Juarez's squad for Saturday's match against Monterrey due to an undisclosed setback.

Ayon is a depth forward who serves as one of the few cover options behind starting striker Oscar Estupinan, and losing him to an unspecified injury leaves the club with a noticeably thin bench up front, given that Luca Martinez Dupuy (undisclosed) is the also unavailable. With the club yet to provide a clearer medical picture, there's no basis on which to project a return date for Ayon.

Ettson Ayon
Juárez
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