Ettson Ayon Injury: Out injured in week four

Ayon was not included in FC Juarez's squad for Saturday's match against Monterrey due to an undisclosed setback.

Ayon is a depth forward who serves as one of the few cover options behind starting striker Oscar Estupinan, and losing him to an unspecified injury leaves the club with a noticeably thin bench up front, given that Luca Martinez Dupuy (undisclosed) is the also unavailable. With the club yet to provide a clearer medical picture, there's no basis on which to project a return date for Ayon.