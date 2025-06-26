Evan Bush News: Concedes once in Wednesday's win

Bush made one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Atlanta United.

Bush made his second straight start Wednesday with Patrick Schulte (oblique) and Nicolas Hagen (national team) both out and conceded one goal in a win once again. He had an easy day as he faced just two shots on target versus a struggling Atlanta side. Schulte has a chance to return for Sunday's important match versus Philadelphia, but if he is forced to miss Bush will likely make another start.