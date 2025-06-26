Evan Bush News: Concedes once in Wednesday's win
Bush made one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Atlanta United.
Bush made his second straight start Wednesday with Patrick Schulte (oblique) and Nicolas Hagen (national team) both out and conceded one goal in a win once again. He had an easy day as he faced just two shots on target versus a struggling Atlanta side. Schulte has a chance to return for Sunday's important match versus Philadelphia, but if he is forced to miss Bush will likely make another start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now