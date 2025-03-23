Evan Bush News: Easy day in first start

Bush made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC.

Bush made his first start of the season Saturday with Patrick Schulte away with the United States national team. Bush's defense made his day very easy as the unit did not allow a single shot on target through the 90 minutes. Schulte should be back in time for Saturday's trip to D.C. United, so Bush will likely return back to the bench.