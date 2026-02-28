Evan Ferguson headshot

Evan Ferguson Injury: Not close to coming back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Ferguson "will visit with a specialist later this week, and we'll know more about his injury and timetable, but I doubt he'll be available for the World Cup playoffs," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson announced.

Ferguson is reportedly using crutches and has spent time in Brighton to decide with his parent club how to best deal with his recurrent ankle injuries. He has skipped five matches and will miss a few more. Donyell Malen has taken over the position after the January window, with Robinio Vaz as his deputy.

Evan Ferguson
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Ferguson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Ferguson See More
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Liverpool vs. West Ham
SOC
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Liverpool vs. West Ham
Author Image
BJ Cunningham
322 days ago
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 31
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
330 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 18, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 17, 2025
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 15: Cherry Season
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 15: Cherry Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 14, 2025