Evan Ferguson Injury: Not close to coming back
Ferguson "will visit with a specialist later this week, and we'll know more about his injury and timetable, but I doubt he'll be available for the World Cup playoffs," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson announced.
Ferguson is reportedly using crutches and has spent time in Brighton to decide with his parent club how to best deal with his recurrent ankle injuries. He has skipped five matches and will miss a few more. Donyell Malen has taken over the position after the January window, with Robinio Vaz as his deputy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Ferguson See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Liverpool vs. West Ham322 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 31330 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 18, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 17, 2025
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Feb. 15: Cherry SeasonFebruary 14, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Ferguson See More