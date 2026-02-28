Evan Ferguson Injury: Not close to coming back

Ferguson "will visit with a specialist later this week, and we'll know more about his injury and timetable, but I doubt he'll be available for the World Cup playoffs," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson announced.

Ferguson is reportedly using crutches and has spent time in Brighton to decide with his parent club how to best deal with his recurrent ankle injuries. He has skipped five matches and will miss a few more. Donyell Malen has taken over the position after the January window, with Robinio Vaz as his deputy.