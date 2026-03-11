Evan Ferguson headshot

Evan Ferguson Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ferguson confirmed to have had surgery to address his continuous injuries on Instagram.

Ferguson has been out since late December because of his latest sprain and had been consulting some specialists to decide the best rehab route. He's expected to miss the rest of the season and return to Brighton following the loan spell, Sky Italy reports. He has totaled five goals, two assists and 36 shots (18 on target) in 22 appearances (13 starts) with Roma.

