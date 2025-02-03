Fantasy Soccer
Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson News: Loaned to West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ferguson has been loaned to West Ham from Brighton, according to his parent club.

Ferguson will remain in the Premier League but has been sent on loan for the remainder of the season, with the forward set to join the Hammers until June 30, 2025. This comes after only starting in two of his 13 appearances this season, scoring one goal in the process while missing a few games due to injury. He will look to solve the forward issue at West Ham after a spell of unfortunate injuries, likely to see more time with his new club.

Evan Ferguson
West Ham United
