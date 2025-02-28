Evan Ferguson News: Subbed on in win

Ferguson registered one shot (zero on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Ferguson was subbed on late in the second half for teammate Mohammed Kudus. This is his third appearance (zero starts) for the Hammers since being loaned out by Brighton on Feb. 3. The 20-year-old forward only has one goal in 16 total appearances between the two clubs, but he has huge potential moving forward after recovering from a lengthy injury spell (ankle).