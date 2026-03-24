Evan Louro News: Concedes three in win
Louro made four saves on 19 shot attempts (seven on target) and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 win versus Montreal.
Louro made his first start of the season on Sunday, fresh off a new contract extension to remain Cincinnati's backup goalkeeper. His first showing of the year was not one to remember, three goals conceded to only four saves is not normally a winning formula but it worked for Louro and Cincinnati on Sunday. Louro should be back in his substitute role on Saturday versus New York.
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