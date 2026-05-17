Evan N'Dicka Injury: Forced off in Lazio match
N'Dicka had two interceptions before exiting Sunday's game versus Lazio before the end of the first half due to a thigh problem, Sky Italy relayed.
N'Dicka clutched the back of his thigh during a sprint and quickly bowed out. He'll be examined in the coming days ahead of the season finale against Verona. Devyne Rensch was picked over Daniele Ghilardi to replace him in this one.
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