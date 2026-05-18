Evan N'Dicka Injury: Suffers serious thigh issue
N'Dicka has been diagnosed with a grade two right biceps femoris strain, Mediaset reported.
N'Dicka will be evaluated by his national team's staff, as he's in serious doubt for at least the opener in less than a month. Devyne Rensch or Daniele Ghilardi will fill in against Verona on Sunday. He had another solid campaign, scoring five times, helping secure 15 clean sheets and totaling 69 interceptions, 176 clearances and 35 tackles in 41 appearances (38 starts) across all competitions.
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