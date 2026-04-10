Evan N'Dicka News: Contributes to clean sheet versus Pisa

N'Dicka had six clearances, one tackle (zero won) and two interceptions in Friday's 3-0 win versus Pisa.

N'Dicka had his customary solid performance in the back, and the Roma rearguard worked a lot better than in a pair of recent fixtures. He has tallied at least one tackle in five showings in a row, amassing seven (four won), adding 12 interceptions and helping secure two clean sheets during that stretch. He extended his season-long streak of games with one or more clearances and is averaging 4.1 per contest.