Evan N'Dicka headshot

Evan N'Dicka News: Contributes to clean sheet versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

N'Dicka had six clearances, one tackle (zero won) and two interceptions in Friday's 3-0 win versus Pisa.

N'Dicka had his customary solid performance in the back, and the Roma rearguard worked a lot better than in a pair of recent fixtures. He has tallied at least one tackle in five showings in a row, amassing seven (four won), adding 12 interceptions and helping secure two clean sheets during that stretch. He extended his season-long streak of games with one or more clearances and is averaging 4.1 per contest.

Evan N'Dicka
Roma
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