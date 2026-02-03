N'Dicka produced a decisive interception to deny Keinan Davis a clean break through during Udinese's strongest spell. He stayed aggressive stepping into passing lanes and helped Roma control second balls after the goal. Even with Roma pushing for a late equalizer, he held his line well and avoided being exposed in transition. N'Dicka couldn't prevent the Giallorossi from falling short, but he still delivered a strong defensive outing with three clearances, while also posting season highs with three tackles and four interceptions.