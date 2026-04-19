Evan N'Dicka News: Fills stat sheet against Atalanta
N'Dicka had nine clearances, four interceptions and one block and took two shots (oen on target) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.
N'Dicka withstood the pressure nicely and had an impressive performance, even if his side conceded once, matching his season high in clearances. He has tallied at least one interception in the last four bouts, racking up seven. Instead, he snapped a five-game streak with at least one tackle in this one. He has tallied at least one clearance in every fixture and is averaging 4.3 per game.
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