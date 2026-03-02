Evan N'Dicka News: Finds back of net

N'Dicka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.

N'Dicka scored in the 54th minute of Sunday's match for Roma's second goal, recording a goal for a second consecutive game after he found the back of the net against Cremonese last time out. This comes as a rare accomplishment for the defender, not having more than a goal in a league season since 2021. He would also earn one tackle won, an intercpetion and six clearances in the defense.