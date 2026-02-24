Evan N'Dicka News: First Serie A goal

N'Dicka scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Cremonese.

N'Dicka reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box and slammed home Roma's second goal in their 3-0 thrashing of Cremonese. The goal marks the first Serie A goal for the central defender in his 84th league appearance (84 starts) since joining Roma ahead of the 2023/24 season. In addition to his goal, N'Dicka made five clearances across his 90 minutes of play in support of the clean sheet effort.