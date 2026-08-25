Evan N'Dicka News: Logs five clearances in Fiorentina bout

N'Dicka won one of three tackles and had five clearances, one interception and one off-target shot in Monday's 4-0 win versus Fiorentina.

N'Dicka had a routine performance, as the Roma defense was rarely under pressure, and the team pulled the strings in general. He registered 35 tackles, 69 interceptions and 176 clearances in 41 appearances last year, with 13 clean sheets and five goals.