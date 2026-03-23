Evan N'Dicka News: Quiet outing in Lecce fixture

N'Dicka won one tackle and recorded shot (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

N'Dicka didn't have to do too much to contribute to his side's first clean sheet in over a month, as it pulled the strings for the most part despite the narrow result. He has tallied at least one tackle in three appearances on the trot, accumulating five (one won) and adding six interceptions and three shots (one on target) during that stretch. He has logged at least one clearance in every outing, averaging 4 per game.