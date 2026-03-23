Evan N'Dicka headshot

Evan N'Dicka News: Quiet outing in Lecce fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

N'Dicka won one tackle and recorded shot (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

N'Dicka didn't have to do too much to contribute to his side's first clean sheet in over a month, as it pulled the strings for the most part despite the narrow result. He has tallied at least one tackle in three appearances on the trot, accumulating five (one won) and adding six interceptions and three shots (one on target) during that stretch. He has logged at least one clearance in every outing, averaging 4 per game.

Evan N'Dicka
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan N'Dicka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan N'Dicka See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 2, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 15, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
Author Image
Azeem Siddiqui
May 17, 2019