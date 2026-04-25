Evan N'Dicka headshot

Evan N'Dicka News: Rock-solid in Bologna meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

N'Dicka won one tackle and registered one block, four clearances and five interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bologna.

N'Dicka didn't cave under pressure and put up strong numbers in the back in the process. He has notched at least one interception in the last four matches, amassing 12, contributing to two clean sheets and adding three tackles (two won) and two blocks over that span. He has logged one or more clearances in every match, averaging 4.3 per fixture.

Evan N'Dicka
Roma
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