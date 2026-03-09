Evan N'Dicka News: Scores again Sunday

N'Dicka scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

N'Dicka scored again Sunday, this time with an unassisted header in the 55th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He now has three Serie A goals this season, all of which have come in his last three matches. His sudden outburst of scoring has been remarkable but given he had not scored a single goal in three seasons prior to this stretch indicates that this is not sustainable. He's maintained good production on the defensive end though, finishing Sunday's match with eight clearances and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.