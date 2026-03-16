Evan N'Dicka News: Serves suspension
N'Dicka completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Como.
N'Dicka will be eligible to play against Lecce and likely start over Daniele Ghilardi on Sunday. He has tallied at least one interception in his last three displays, totaling eight and adding two tackles (one on target) and three shots (two on target) over that span. He has scored thrice in his last four outings and has posted at least one clearance in every seasonal appearance, averaging 4.1 per game.
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