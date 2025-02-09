Fantasy Soccer
Evan N'Dicka News: Turns in good shift against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

N'Dicka had one tackle (zero won), four clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Venezia.

N'Dicka put together another ordinate display while helping his side blank the adversaries. He has missed just one game this season and has never rested so far. He has totaled five tackles (two won), three interceptions, 17 clearances and four blocks in the last five matches, with two clean sheets.

