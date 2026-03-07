Evander Injury: Probable for Sunday
Evander (leg) is day to day for Sunday's match vs Toronto as he was left of the MLS injury report.
It's a good sign that Evander is not listed on the injury report, making promising signs that he can make a return Sunday following his injury in the opening match. His return would be a big boost for Cincy, having recorded 18 goals with 14 assists in 36 appearances during the 2025 campaign.
